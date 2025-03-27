CMO Group (LON:CMO) Trading 21.1% Higher – What’s Next?

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 21.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.21 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.21 ($0.04). Approximately 259,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,172,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, insider Kenneth Ford purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £512,000 ($659,199.18). Company insiders own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

CMO was founded in 2008 as Construction Materials Online by four individuals with a traditional merchants background who spotted an opportunity to disrupt what remains a predominantly offline sector by launching a dedicated online roofing merchant. Roofing Superstore made its first commercial sale in 2009.

Drainage Superstore was the second organic addition to the Group, making its first commercial sale in 2014 followed by a third organic addition, Insulation Superstore in 2015.

