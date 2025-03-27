CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 195 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 214.45 ($2.76), with a volume of 70734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226 ($2.91).

CML Microsystems Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of £34.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 243.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 259.44.

Insider Activity

In other CML Microsystems news, insider Nathan Zommer purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £220,000 ($283,249.65). Insiders own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

CML develops mixed-signal, RF and microwave semiconductors for global communications markets. The Group utilises a combination of outsourced manufacturing and in-house testing with trading operations in the UK, Asia and USA. CML targets sub-segments within Communication markets with strong growth profiles and high barriers to entry.

