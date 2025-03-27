CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Director Sells $103,610.00 in Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $103,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,103.33. The trade was a 8.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CleanSpark Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.82 and a beta of 4.20.
CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CLSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CleanSpark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK
CleanSpark Company Profile
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CleanSpark
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.