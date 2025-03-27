Citigroup Cuts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $200.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.65.

PNC stock opened at $176.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.20. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $213,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,057 shares in the company, valued at $97,361,804. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,789 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

