Cintas’ (CTAS) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $215.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.64.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.31. 498,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,099. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas has a 52 week low of $162.16 and a 52 week high of $228.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.75 and its 200-day moving average is $208.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cintas will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 299.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,697,000 after buying an additional 10,910,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $877,216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 264.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 308.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

