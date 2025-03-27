Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Holdings Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 242.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,741 shares during the quarter. Ciena accounts for about 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Ciena worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ciena by 44.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 14,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,664,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,290,000 after buying an additional 108,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN stock opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.93. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $101.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Securities raised shares of Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Ciena and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Ciena from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $30,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,582.77. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 16,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $1,436,843.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,121.12. The trade was a 22.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,323. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

