Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 114450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

