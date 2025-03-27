Churchill China (LON:CHH) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 450 ($5.79) and last traded at GBX 500 ($6.44), with a volume of 71881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.44).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 559.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 719.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

