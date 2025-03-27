Chinese Stocks To Follow Now – March 27th

Duolingo, Diageo, and UP Fintech are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks refer to the equity shares of companies based in China that are publicly traded on domestic or international stock exchanges, such as the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or Hong Kong Stock Exchange. They represent a portion of China’s rapidly growing and transforming economy, influenced by unique governmental regulations and market dynamics that distinguish them from stocks in other regions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL traded up $6.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $337.88. The company had a trading volume of 249,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,677. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $348.64 and its 200 day moving average is $322.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 183.20 and a beta of 0.92. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $441.77.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.23. 474,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. Diageo has a 1-year low of $104.80 and a 1-year high of $149.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.22.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

TIGR stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.33. 4,949,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,452,349. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.87.

