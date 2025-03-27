China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 394.4% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of China Mengniu Dairy stock opened at $23.93 on Thursday. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

