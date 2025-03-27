China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 394.4% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of China Mengniu Dairy stock opened at $23.93 on Thursday. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59.
China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile
