Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHWY. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Chewy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

CHWY traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. Chewy has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $40.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.14.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $250,390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 71,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $2,540,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 262,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,566.80. This trade represents a 21.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,083,269 shares of company stock worth $290,611,129. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 166.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,689 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,050,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Chewy by 4,577.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,191,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,302 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

