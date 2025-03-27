Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.80. Check-Cap shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 40,498 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check-Cap Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

