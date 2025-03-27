Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Update

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Charlie’s Trading Up 47.9 %

Charlie’s stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 9,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,805. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Charlie’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

