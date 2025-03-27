CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CEVA. Northland Securities lifted their price target on CEVA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CEVA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

CEVA Price Performance

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $27.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.55 million, a P/E ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.32. CEVA has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $38.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CEVA

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $140,029.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,237.24. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CEVA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 92,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CEVA by 55.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 41,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 389.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 33,346 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CEVA by 8.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

