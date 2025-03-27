CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Trading Up 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.32. 3,967,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 9,585,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.82.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CX

CEMEX Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Institutional Trading of CEMEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 41.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.