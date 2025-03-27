CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 149.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,278 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of CAVA Group worth $27,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,011,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,485,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,621,000 after acquiring an additional 29,668 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 36,658.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,461,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,035 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,210,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,820,000 after acquiring an additional 321,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,358,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $84,336.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,039.68. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 20,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $2,450,817.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,527,657.42. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,101. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $86.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 188.46 and a beta of 3.58. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $172.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.40.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAVA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on CAVA Group from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.47.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

