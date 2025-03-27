Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Casey’s General Stores worth $20,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,500,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 49.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,861,000 after buying an additional 174,586 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,819.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 130,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,959,000 after acquiring an additional 123,502 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,863,000 after acquiring an additional 121,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,090,000 after acquiring an additional 119,350 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $426.00 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.45 and a 1-year high of $445.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.14.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.09.

Insider Activity

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 256 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,652.24. This trade represents a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

