Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Thomas Taira Sells 27,593 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Taira sold 27,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $6,209,252.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,431,815.19. The trade was a 13.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE CVNA opened at $205.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 130.65 and a beta of 3.56. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $67.61 and a 52 week high of $292.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.50.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush set a $250.00 price objective on Carvana and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
