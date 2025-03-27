Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Thomas Taira Sells 27,593 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Taira sold 27,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $6,209,252.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,431,815.19. The trade was a 13.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CVNA opened at $205.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 130.65 and a beta of 3.56. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $67.61 and a 52 week high of $292.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Carvana by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,305,000 after buying an additional 130,942 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Carvana by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,807,000 after acquiring an additional 95,497 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush set a $250.00 price objective on Carvana and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

