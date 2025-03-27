Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Shares of Cars.com stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 204,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,067. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $754.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 2.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cars.com by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 280,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 74,133 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 130.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 26,276 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,902,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,967,000 after buying an additional 162,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

