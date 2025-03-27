Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director Ramona Lynn Rogers-Windsor Purchases 450 Shares of Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) Director Ramona Lynn Rogers-Windsor bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $10,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,199.76. This trade represents a 2.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Capital Southwest Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $22.53 on Thursday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 33.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 164.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

