Cantaloupe’s (CTLP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Cantaloupe Trading Down 1.3 %

CTLP traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $7.91. 143,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,017. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.34 million, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

