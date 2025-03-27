Cantaloupe’s (CTLP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.10% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.
Cantaloupe Trading Down 1.3 %
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.
