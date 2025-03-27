Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.92 and last traded at C$3.92. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.90.

Canlan Ice Sports Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$52.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canlan Ice Sports Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Canlan Ice Sports’s payout ratio is currently 333.43%.

About Canlan Ice Sports

Canlan Ice Sports Corp is focused on the development, lease, acquisition, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America.

