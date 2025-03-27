Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,251 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $89.26. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

