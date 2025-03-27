Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Calvin John Bast Sells 10,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.75, for a total transaction of C$447,500.00.

Calvin John Bast also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Thursday, March 13th, Calvin John Bast sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total transaction of C$313,500.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$44.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$37.11 and a one year high of C$56.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.