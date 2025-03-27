Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Senior Officer Sandy Sharman Sells 1,027 Shares of Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Sandy Sharman sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.27, for a total transaction of C$83,464.29.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$82.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$86.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$64.02 and a 1 year high of C$95.50.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$102.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$108.00 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$114.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$92.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.