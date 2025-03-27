Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Senior Officer Sandy Sharman Sells 1,027 Shares of Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Sandy Sharman sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.27, for a total transaction of C$83,464.29.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$82.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$86.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$64.02 and a 1 year high of C$95.50.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 47.55%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.