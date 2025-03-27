Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.11.

CAMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Camtek Price Performance

CAMT stock opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average is $80.11. Camtek has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. Research analysts predict that Camtek will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,515,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after purchasing an additional 268,258 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the third quarter worth $624,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Camtek by 193,738.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 60,059 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 486,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,855,000 after buying an additional 67,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Get Free Report

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

