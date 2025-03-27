CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CaliberCos by 387.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 86,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CaliberCos by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 66,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CaliberCos by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWD opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a market cap of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -1.02. CaliberCos has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.06.

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

