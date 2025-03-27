Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Purchases Shares of 66,118 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 908.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lam Research by 836.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.33. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.