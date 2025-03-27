Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 162,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,238,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,692,000 after purchasing an additional 809,967 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 393.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,851,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 44,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,134,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.12. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $69.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.59.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.