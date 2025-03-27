Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Acquires Shares of 98,183 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,037,130,000 after acquiring an additional 941,858 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth $4,067,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Copart by 19.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $2,883,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,480 shares of company stock valued at $21,667,683. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.10. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

