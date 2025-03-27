Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Acquires Shares of 13,641 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,641 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,189,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,058.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,087,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $13,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $271.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.21. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Autodesk news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.29.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

