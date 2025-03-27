Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,384,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.06% of Burlington Stores worth $1,819,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BURL. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.20.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,774. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $244.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.64 and a 1-year high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.69.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

