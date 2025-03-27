BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Trading Down 5.5% – Here’s Why

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.39 and last traded at $36.13. Approximately 31,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 144,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Get BRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BRP

BRP Stock Down 6.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,118,000 after buying an additional 668,607 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in BRP by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,971,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,386,000 after acquiring an additional 991,392 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in BRP by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,639,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,399,000 after acquiring an additional 684,651 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,514,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,223,000 after acquiring an additional 288,004 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of BRP by 13.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,226,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,027,000 after purchasing an additional 150,039 shares during the last quarter.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.