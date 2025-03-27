Brokers Issue Forecasts for GMGI Q1 Earnings

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golden Matrix Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 25th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Golden Matrix Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Golden Matrix Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Golden Matrix Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ GMGI opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. Golden Matrix Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Golden Matrix Group news, insider Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,934,616 shares in the company, valued at $144,179,039.60. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 523,726 shares of company stock worth $1,016,690. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMGI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Matrix Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Golden Matrix Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Matrix Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 78,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 460.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

