Brokerages Set Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Target Price at $14.20

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

FNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 27,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $315,390.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,313,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,846,832.42. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,875,984 shares of company stock valued at $24,359,971. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNA. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNA opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Paragon 28 has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 37.90% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $71.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

