Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,649,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 1.41% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $378,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $115,396.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,132.80. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $22,590,921.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,973,188.84. This represents a 36.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,754 shares of company stock worth $29,397,793 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $238.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.66 and a 200-day moving average of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $246.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

