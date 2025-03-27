Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 2.9% After Insider Selling

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $172.71 and last traded at $174.10. Approximately 8,916,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 28,904,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.27.
Specifically, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.
The stock has a market cap of $818.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
