Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. Has $100.74 Million Stock Holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,300,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,745 shares during the quarter. Kanzhun comprises 22.7% of Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.92% of Kanzhun worth $100,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kanzhun by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZ stock opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. Kanzhun Limited has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.46.

BZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

