Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridges Capital Tactical ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridges Capital Tactical ETF stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Bridges Capital Tactical ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BDGS traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $31.38. 3,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,290. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.51. Bridges Capital Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $31.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Increases Dividend

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.5708 per share. This is a boost from Bridges Capital Tactical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (BDGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates between passively managed US total market ETFs, large-cap US stocks, and cash or cash equivalents through a tactical strategy based on macroeconomic events, changing market breadth, and volatility.

