bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Short Interest Up 1,750.0% in March

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 1,750.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

bpost NV/SA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BPOSY remained flat at $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. bpost NV/SA has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $310.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10.

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. bpost NV/SA had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, and E-Logistics North America segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, and related services.

