boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.05 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 26.02 ($0.34). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 26.30 ($0.34), with a volume of 9,456,098 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £338.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.80.

In other boohoo group news, insider Carol Mary Kane purchased 320,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £99,492.33 ($128,096.21). 56.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in the heart of Manchester’s historic textile district in 2006 by Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane as boohoo, the group today is home to a portfolio of innovative fashion brands targeting style and quality conscious consumers with up-to-date and inspirational fashion. What started as one brand, growing extensively in the UK and Internationally, is today a platform of multiple brands servicing customers globally, generating sales in excess of £1bn.

