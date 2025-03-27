Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFFGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and traded as high as $46.27. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $46.27, with a volume of 40,444 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 97.89%. The company had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.