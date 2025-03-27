Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and traded as high as $46.27. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $46.27, with a volume of 40,444 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 97.89%. The company had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

