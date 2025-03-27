BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 41780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Clarus Securities raised BluMetric Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

BluMetric Environmental Price Performance

About BluMetric Environmental

The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.39 million, a P/E ratio of 540.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.87.

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

