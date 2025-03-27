BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 41780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.
Separately, Clarus Securities raised BluMetric Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.
BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.
