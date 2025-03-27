Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) COO Christina Rossi Sells 2,274 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $216,075.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,655.32. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christina Rossi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

On Tuesday, January 21st, Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $250,458.36.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $90.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.95. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $80.68 and a one year high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. Research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 239,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,116,000 after buying an additional 86,614 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.