Blair William & Co. IL Sells 60,555 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,555 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 1.3% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.35% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $456,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,732,000 after buying an additional 40,349 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $417.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.87. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.50 and a 1 year high of $548.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

