Blair William & Co. IL Has $66 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187,235 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.40% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $65,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,055,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,516,000 after purchasing an additional 501,725 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 328.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 431,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,475,000 after purchasing an additional 330,344 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 951,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,472,000 after purchasing an additional 324,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,288,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,651,000 after buying an additional 285,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE BAH opened at $106.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.97. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $101.05 and a 12 month high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

