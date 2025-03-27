Blair William & Co. IL Has $103.03 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 957,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $103,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 942,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,395,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 129,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,566,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $118.11 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $512.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.15.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

