Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $258,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $826.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $841.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $837.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $711.40 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.72.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

