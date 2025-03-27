BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.81. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 3,032 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.86.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHV Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

