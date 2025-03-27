BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.81. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 3,032 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.86.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.
