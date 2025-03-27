BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Up 232.5% in March

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 232.5% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,000. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 38.7% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 298,947 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 147,361 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,058,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 619,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 28,694 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

