BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Up 232.5% in March

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 232.5% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,000. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
